Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

