Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $629,000 Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -134.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,776,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899,785 shares of company stock worth $25,205,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

