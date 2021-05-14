Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 29,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

