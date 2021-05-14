Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.72

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.72 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 63.56 ($0.83). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 61.75 ($0.81), with a volume of 71,370 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

