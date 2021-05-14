Harmony (ONE) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $104.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00092944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00085233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $596.32 or 0.01199222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00113995 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

