Harold Kunik Sells 4,300 Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total transaction of C$14,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,545.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00.

CVE:M opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. Mosaic Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$33.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

