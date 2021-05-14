Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,416 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.