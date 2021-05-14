Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.