Harvest Management LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $86.21. 330,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,789. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

