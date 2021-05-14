Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Navistar International accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Navistar International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navistar International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,005. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

