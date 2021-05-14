Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.95 ($77.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 106.29.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

