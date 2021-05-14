HC Wainwright Increases Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $65.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4,786,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,973. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

