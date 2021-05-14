HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Precigen alerts:

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Precigen has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,296 shares of company stock worth $4,363,492. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.