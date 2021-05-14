Head to Head Contrast: SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) versus THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for THK and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 1 0 1 3.00 SES 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

THK has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THK and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK -0.51% -0.39% -0.23% SES 10.35% 4.62% 2.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and SES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.52 billion 1.79 $107.57 million $0.42 40.17 SES $2.22 billion 2.05 $331.74 million $0.60 13.19

SES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THK. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SES beats THK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides connect, network, application, and lifecycle services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

