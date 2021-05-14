Head-To-Head Survey: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 12.92 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -30.78 Fiverr International $107.07 million 45.73 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -133.87

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 Fiverr International 1 2 7 0 2.60

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $54.62, indicating a potential upside of 46.66%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $226.09, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Summary

Farfetch beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

