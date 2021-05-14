Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 201.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

