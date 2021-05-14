HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.86 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

