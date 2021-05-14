Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up to $40.09

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $42.40. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $818.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

