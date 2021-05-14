Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HLIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

