HelloGold (HGT) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $675,368.76 and $328.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

