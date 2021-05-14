Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €95.32 ($112.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.29 and a 200 day moving average of €90.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.