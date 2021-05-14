Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Receives C$20.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE:HRX opened at C$15.88 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.76.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

