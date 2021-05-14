Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.