Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.32

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 17059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

