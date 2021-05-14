High Note Wealth LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.38. 97,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.04 and its 200-day moving average is $383.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

