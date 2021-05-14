High Note Wealth LLC Invests $247,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.