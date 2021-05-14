Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $1,847,678.82 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $6,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $81,480,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 213.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.