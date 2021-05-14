Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE HGV traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 5,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.