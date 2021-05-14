Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

HEP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.38. 350,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

