Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 148,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,689. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

