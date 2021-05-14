Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

