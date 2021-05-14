Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.9% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.