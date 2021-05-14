Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

