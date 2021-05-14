Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Price Up 5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.20. 5,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 375,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

