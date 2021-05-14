H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H&R Block by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,124. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

