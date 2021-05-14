HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

HTGM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 271,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,354. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.