Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 31,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.