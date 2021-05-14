Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. 1,416,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $323,204.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,871,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,552,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,697 shares of company stock worth $5,627,816. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

