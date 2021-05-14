Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $14.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

