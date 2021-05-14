Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.21

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $34.66. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 24,194 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

