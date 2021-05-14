I/O Coin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $12,338.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,866,007 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

