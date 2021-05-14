i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Head-To-Head Contrast

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for i3 Verticals and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88 American Well 0 8 4 0 2.33

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. American Well has a consensus target price of $29.06, suggesting a potential upside of 189.18%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09% American Well N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.38 -$420,000.00 $0.51 58.49 American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats American Well on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.