Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

