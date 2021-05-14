IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $518.07. 287,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,106. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.99. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $280.53 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,191,026 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

