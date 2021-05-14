Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Autodesk by 185.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

