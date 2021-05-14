Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,209 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 118,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

