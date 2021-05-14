Ieq Capital LLC Invests $909,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

