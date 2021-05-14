Ieq Capital LLC Takes $602,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

