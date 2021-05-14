Ieq Capital LLC Takes $763,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,529 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.