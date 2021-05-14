Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

